FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P revises Douglas Cty Sewer Dist 1, Wash. outlook to negative
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 6:31 PM / in 4 years

S&P revises Douglas Cty Sewer Dist 1, Wash. outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Tuesday revised its outlook on Douglas County Sewer District No. 1, Wash.’s outstanding sewer revenue bonds to negative from stable.

S&P said the “outlook revision reflects our assessment of continued debt service coverage declines, despite a very strong liquidity position, which could improve following a rate review during our two-year outlook period.”

S&P also rated the district’s $3 million series 2013 sewer revenue refunding bonds its AA rating, and affirmed the ‘AA’ rating on parity bonds outstanding.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.