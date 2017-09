RABAT, March 27 (Reuters) - Addoha, Morocco’s biggest property developer by market value, posted a 39.8 percent drop in 2014 net profit attributable to shareholders to 1.01 billion dirham ($102 million), a company statement showed on Friday. ($1 = 9.8795 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by David Clarke)