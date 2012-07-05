French consortium could bid for poultry group Doux - report

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - A consortium led by French oilseed giant Sofiproteol has the backing of the French government to bid for debt-burdened Doux, one of the world’s biggest poultry exporters, French daily Le Figaro reported, citing unnamed sources.

Sofiproteol, which is also active in the animal feed, egg and pig breeding industries, would lead a French consortium to make an offer for the entire group, according to these sources.

Sofiproteol was not immediately available for a comment.

A deadline for takeover bids for Doux expires on Thursday afternoon.

The family-owned firm went into administration at the start of June with debt of 340 million euros ($423 million), putting at risk 3,400 staff and about 800 poultry farmers in France.

Its plight has prompted the intervention of France’s new Socialist government, which is trying to avoid a wave of factory closures after unemployment hit its highest level since 1999.

Doux, 80 percent family-owned, with the remainder held by French bank BNP Paribas, has contracts with some 800 poultry breeders in addition to the 3,400 staff it employs in France. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)