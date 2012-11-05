FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dover to buy back $1 billion of shares, sell non-core ops
November 5, 2012

Dover to buy back $1 billion of shares, sell non-core ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp said it will buy back $1 billion of its shares and shed non-core businesses.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of about $10.5 billion, rose 4 percent to $60.96 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Dover said it expects to buy back the shares over the next 12 to 18 months. It said it also plans to sell certain businesses in its electronic assembly and test division.

“We (plan) to divest certain businesses outside our five key growth spaces, which will allow us to continue to focus on energy, refrigeration and food equipment, communication components, product identification, and fluids,” Chief Executive Robert Livingston said in a statement.

Dover reported lower-than-expected third-quarter revenue last month due to weakness in its electronics businesses.

