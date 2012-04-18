FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dover posts higher 1st-qtr profit
April 18, 2012 / 11:15 AM / 5 years ago

Dover posts higher 1st-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp posted a higher quarterly profit on strong demand from energy and engineering markets, and raised its 2012 revenue forecast.

The company expects revenue to grow 10-12 percent for the year, compared with its earlier forecast of 7-10 percent growth.

It also raised the lower end of its 2012 forecast for earnings from continuing operations to $4.80 per share to $5 per share, from its prior outlook of $4.70 per share to $5 per share.

Dover’s first-quarter net income was $196.8 million from continuing operations, or $1.05 per share, up from $174.8 million, or 92 cents per share, a year ago.

