FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Dover profit up; raises '12 revenue outlook
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dover profit up; raises '12 revenue outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS from cont ops $1.05 vs est. $1.02

* Sees 2012 revenue growth of 10-12 pct

* Raises lower end of profit outlook

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on strong demand from energy, refrigeration and food equipment markets, and the company raised its 2012 revenue forecast.

The company now expects revenue to grow 10-12 percent for the year, up from its earlier forecast of 7-10 percent growth.

Dover also raised the lower end of its 2012 forecast for earnings from continuing operations. It now expects earnings of $4.80 per share to $5 per share, compared with its prior outlook of $4.70 per share to $5 per share.

Dover -- whose businesses range from industrial pumps to food packaging equipment, drilling tools to garbage trucks and microphones for consumer electronics -- said acquisitions would contribute about 5 percent of revenue growth in 2012.

It spent a total of $1.4 billion on nine acquisitions in 2011.

Dover’s first-quarter net income was $196.8 million from continuing operations, or $1.05 per share, up from $174.8 million, or 92 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue jumped 14 percent to $2.1 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total backlog at the end of the quarter was $1.70 billion.

Shares of Downers Grove, Illinois-based Dover closed at $62.43 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.