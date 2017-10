April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp said it has acquired Production Control Services Inc, a maker of tools used in oil and gas production, for $220 million.

The deal will be slightly dilutive to 2012 earnings from continuing operations, Dover said.

Frederick, Colorado-based Production Control Services had 2011 revenue of about $90 million, and makes artificial lift products that are used in oil and gas production.