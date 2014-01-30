FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dover posts higher profit on strong engineered systems demand
January 30, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

Dover posts higher profit on strong engineered systems demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dover Corp, the maker of pumps, drill bits and other industrial products, posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its engineered systems business.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $210.8 million, or $1.22 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $208.2 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Dover earned $1.28 per share, excluding Knowles spin-off costs of 9 cents and a tax benefit of 3 cents.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $2.2 billion. Sales from engineered systems, its largest business, rose 12 percent.

