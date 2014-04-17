Dover Corp's quarterly revenue rises 7 pct

April 17 (Reuters) - Diversified industrial products maker Dover Corp reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as sales rose across its energy, engineered systems and fluids businesses.

The company’s revenue rose to $1.89 billion from $1.76 billion, a year earlier.

Dover’s net income fell to $160.1 million, or 93 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $210 million, or $1.20 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share from continuing operations. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)