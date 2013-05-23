FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dover to spin off some communication technologies businesses
May 23, 2013 / 11:46 AM / in 4 years

Dover to spin off some communication technologies businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp said it will spin off some of its communication technologies businesses into a publicly traded company named Knowles Corp.

The businesses make microphones, speakers, receivers and transducers, among other communication products.

“Given the evolution of their unique business model, these businesses can now pursue a more aggressive growth strategy together as a standalone company,” Chief Executive Robert A. Livingston said in a statement.

Dover’s other products include industrial pumps, oil and mining drilling tools and food packaging equipment.

