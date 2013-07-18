FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Refrigeration case sales help Dover profit jump 54 percent
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2013 / 11:26 AM / in 4 years

Refrigeration case sales help Dover profit jump 54 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Dover Corp, the maker of pumps, drill bits for oil rigs and scores of other industrial products, posted a 54 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped largely by a gain in sales of refrigeration display cases.

Net earnings rose to $330 million, or $1.91 per share, from $214.1 million, or $1.15 per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue was up 9 percent to $2.23 billion.

Dover raised its outlook for 2013 profit to a range of $5.56 to $5.71 per share. The company previously forecast $5.05 to $5.35.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.