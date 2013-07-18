Refrigeration case sales help Dover profit jump 54 percent

July 18 (Reuters) - Dover Corp, the maker of pumps, drill bits for oil rigs and scores of other industrial products, posted a 54 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped largely by a gain in sales of refrigeration display cases.

Net earnings rose to $330 million, or $1.91 per share, from $214.1 million, or $1.15 per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue was up 9 percent to $2.23 billion.

Dover raised its outlook for 2013 profit to a range of $5.56 to $5.71 per share. The company previously forecast $5.05 to $5.35.