Dover Corp revenue misses Street

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp’s quarterly revenue missed analysts’ estimates, hurt by lower sales in its handset and electronics businesses.

Third-quarter net income from continuing operations rose to $242.2 million, or $1.32 per share, from $223.4 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the company, whose businesses range from industrial pumps to food packaging equipment and microphones for consumer electronics, rose 3 percent to $2.21 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.28 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.