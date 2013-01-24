FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dover profit beats analysts' expectations
January 24, 2013 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

Dover profit beats analysts' expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates, helped by strong performance in its energy and engineered systems businesses.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $208.2 million, or $1.16 per share, in the fourth quarter from $197.3 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue at the company, whose businesses range from industrial pumps to food packaging equipment and microphones for consumer electronics, rose about 6 percent to $2.01 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.07 per share on revenue of about $2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at Dover’s energy business rose almost 6 percent to about $540 million. Refrigeration revenue rose almost 8 percent to $613 million.

“Our energy segment demonstrated its resiliency by posting modest organic growth despite a lower North American rig count,” Chief Executive Robert Livingston said in a statement.

Total backlog at the end of the quarter was $1.45 billion.

Dover maintained its 2013 earnings forecast of $5.05 to $5.35 per share on revenue growth of 7 to 9 percent. Analysts were expecting earnings of $5.23 on revenue of $8.76 billion.

Shares of Downers Grove, Illinois-based Dover closed at $68.16 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

