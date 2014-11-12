BRIEF-Dow says on track to complete $4.5 bln-$6 bln divestiture target by year-end 2015

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co -

* Says on track to complete its $4.5 billion to $6 billion divestiture target by year-end 2015

* Dow Chemical says continues to assess opportunities in rationalizing its position in JV that no longer align with Dow’s integration strategy

* Dow Chemical says is increasing its divestiture target to $7 billion to $8.5 billion to be complete by mid-2016

* Dow Chemical says will continue to narrow focus and streamline investments to deliver $1 billion in additional savings over next 3 years

* Plans to reduce equity position in all of its Kuwait JV, which will release capital for other strategic purposes

* Dow Chemical realigns external reporting segments

* Dow operating segments: agricultural sciences, consumer solutions, infrastructure solutions, performance materials & chemicals, performance plastics

* Dow Chemical says will reconfigure and reduce equity base in MEGlobal and Greater EQUATE JV through divestment of portion of Co’s interests Further company coverage: