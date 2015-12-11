FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Dow Chemical to take full control of JV with Corning
December 11, 2015

CORRECTED-Dow Chemical to take full control of JV with Corning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Dow Chemical will assume full control of the joint-venture, not buy the remaining stake in the joint-venture)

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Seeds and chemical maker Dow Chemical Co said it would assume full control of its joint-venture with Corning Inc, the supplier of Gorilla Glass for iPhones.

Formed in 1943, Dow Corning produces silicon-based products for aerospace, automotive and electrical industries.

The transaction is expected to yield more than $1 billion in additional annual EBITDA at full run-rate synergies. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

