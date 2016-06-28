FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dow Chemical to cut 2500 jobs as part of Dow Corning deal
June 28, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Dow Chemical to cut 2500 jobs as part of Dow Corning deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co said it would lay off about 2,500 employees globally, or about 4 percent of its workforce, as part of a deal to assume full control of Dow Corning, which was a joint-venture with Gorilla glass maker Corning Inc.

The seeds and chemical maker said it would also shut down silicones manufacturing facilities in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Yamakita, Japan, as well as certain administrative, corporate and manufacturing facilities.

Dow Chemical on Tuesday raised its annual cost savings estimate for the deal to $400 million from $300 million. The company said it was also targeting $100 million in growth synergies. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

