OSHA releases documents filed in complaint against Dow Chemical

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Tuesday released hundreds of pages of documents related to Dow Chemical and a whistleblower complaint that was filed last year by Kimberly Wood, a former fraud investigator at the company.

The documents are being released in response to Freedom of Information Act requests by Reuters and others. They can be viewed on an OSHA web page: (1.usa.gov/1L4rQW9)

Among the documents released are the whistleblower’s complaint to OSHA, Dow’s response to it, and several exhibits that Wood submitted to OSHA in an effort to support her claims against Dow and two of its top executives. The exhibits include several Dow reports marked “confidential,” which detail the findings of internal investigations Wood conducted between 2009 and 2013 in her job at Dow’s Fraud Investigative Services unit.

In 2014, Wood complained to OSHA and sued Dow, its CEO Andrew Liveris and General Counsel Charles Kalil, alleging that she had been wrongfully fired from her job after handling a series of investigations that questioned Liveris’s spending of Dow funds. Dow denied Wood’s allegations. The parties settled the lawsuit earlier this year.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters published a story based on some of the newly released documents. To view the story, click here: (Reporting By Joshua Schneyer and Brian Grow.)