Kuwait group eyes options after $2.16 bln Dow ruling

KUWAIT, May 24 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s state-run chemical company said it was studying its legal options after an international arbitrator ruled it must pay Dow Chemical Co $2.16 billion for wrongly cancelling a planned plastics joint venture in 2008.

The ruling against Petrochemical Industries Co (PIC) by the International Chamber of Commerce’s International Court is believed to be one of the largest-ever arbitration awards, according to Dow’s law firm, Shearman and Sterling LLP.

“The company’s management is discussing with lawyers all of the legal proceedings that are available,” state-run news agency KUNA said, citing a statement by PIC’s chairman and managing director Maha Mulla Hussain.

PIC is a unit of state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp.