3 months ago
Andrew Liveris to retire from combined DowDuPont company mid-2018
May 11, 2017 / 3:01 PM / 3 months ago

Andrew Liveris to retire from combined DowDuPont company mid-2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co, which is merging with DuPont, said Chief Executive Andrew Liveris would retire as chairman of the combined DowDuPont company in July 2018.

Liveris is slated to serve as executive chairman of the combined DowDuPont company when the merger of the two chemical companies closes in August, Dow said on Thursday.

He will then serve as chairman of the combined company between April and July 2018, the company said.

Liveris said in February 2016 he would retire by mid-2017, following a prolonged battle with hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb, who had been questioning his leadership.

Dow also said on Thursday it would invest more than $12 billion over 10 years, mostly in the United States. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

