DuPont bonds widen on Dow merger talk

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (IFR) - DuPont bonds widened while Dow notes steadied Wednesday following reports that the companies are in talks to merge and then break up into different entities.

DuPont bonds were quoted 10bp-20bp wider while Dow Chemical paper was broadly unchanged, according to a buyside trader who attributed Dow’s relative outperformance to short-covering.

“Levels are a bit all over the place because people don’t know yet how the split is going to work and where the debt is going to end up,” said the trader.

DuPont’s 2.8% Feb 2023 bonds widened by 11bp to a G-spread of around 150bp early on Wednesday, according to trade data compiled by MarketAxess.

“We see more risk to the downside for DuPont bondholders if there is a merger because there doesn’t seem to be a scenario out there where one of the new companies is (rated) Single A,” analysts at CreditSights wrote in a note on Wednesday.

DuPont is the higher-rated of the two companies, with A3/A-/A ratings from Moody‘s, S&P and Fitch respectively. Dow Chemicals is rated Baa2/BBB/BBB. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)