FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dow Chemical, DuPont in advanced merger talks - WSJ
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 12:56 AM / 2 years ago

Dow Chemical, DuPont in advanced merger talks - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co and DuPont are in advanced merger talks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The merger would be followed by a three-way breakup of the combined company, the sources told the Journal.

Dow's Chief Executive Andrew Liveris is expected to be executive chairman of the new company, with DuPont CEO Edward Breen retaining the title. (on.wsj.com/1U0sm89)

Representatives of the companies were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.