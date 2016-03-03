FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dow, DuPont CEOs to get $80 mln in "golden parachute" payouts
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2016 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Dow, DuPont CEOs to get $80 mln in "golden parachute" payouts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - DowDuPont, the entity to be created by the merger of DuPont with Dow Chemical Co, said the chief executives of the two companies would get a combined $80 million in “golden parachute” payments after DowDuPont splits into three.

“Golden parachute” payments are contracts that give a top executive substantial benefits if the company is taken over and their employment is terminated as a result.

Dow CEO Andrew Liveris will get $52.8 million in cash, stock and other payments, while DuPont CEO Edward Breen will get $27.2 million, DowDuPont said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/1pp0GQz)

Liveris, who orchestrated the merger that was valued at $130 billion when unveiled in December, has said he planned to retire by the second half of next year.

DowDuPont plans to break up into three separate businesses -agriculture, material sciences and specialty products - after the merger of Dow and DuPont closes, which is expected in the second half of this year.

The two chemical companies held numerous talks, initiated by Dow, over the years, and DuPont’s former CEO, Ellen Kullman, and Liveris began talks of a potential “merger of equals” in May, DowDuPont said in the filing.

The news of Liveris’s retirement was seen as a victory for Daniel Loeb, the head of New York hedge fund Third Point, which has a 2 percent stake in Dow. Loeb had been questioning Dow’s leadership since 2014, amid slumping share prices. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.