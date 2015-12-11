FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dow, DuPont to merge in deal valuing chemical giants at $130 bln
December 11, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Dow, DuPont to merge in deal valuing chemical giants at $130 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. chemical giants DuPont and Dow Chemical Co agreed to merge in an all-stock deal valuing the companies at $130 billion, with plans to eventually split into three.

The deal, which is likely to face intense regulatory scrutiny, allows the new company - to be called DowDuPont - to rejig assets based on their diverging fortunes.

The planned split would create companies focused on agriculture, materials and specialty products. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

