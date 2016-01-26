FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DuPont sees no significant asset sales ahead of Dow merger-CEO
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

DuPont sees no significant asset sales ahead of Dow merger-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chemicals and seed producer DuPont is unlikely to have to make significant asset sales to get regulatory clearance for its merger with Dow Chemical Co , DuPont CEO Edward Breen told Reuters.

DuPont and Dow are merging to form a behemoth with an estimated combined market value of about $95 billion as of Monday’s closing.

Analysts have speculated that the deal will face intense regulatory scrutiny, especially over combining the two companies’ agricultural businesses, though executives from Dow and DuPont have said the agrichemicals businesses have little overlap. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.