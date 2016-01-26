DuPont sees no significant asset sales ahead of Dow merger-CEO

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chemicals and seed producer DuPont is unlikely to have to make significant asset sales to get regulatory clearance for its merger with Dow Chemical Co , DuPont CEO Edward Breen told Reuters.

DuPont and Dow are merging to form a behemoth with an estimated combined market value of about $95 billion as of Monday’s closing.

Analysts have speculated that the deal will face intense regulatory scrutiny, especially over combining the two companies’ agricultural businesses, though executives from Dow and DuPont have said the agrichemicals businesses have little overlap. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)