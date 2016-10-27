FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Dow Chemical revenue rises 3.7 pct as volumes jump
October 27, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 10 months ago

Dow Chemical revenue rises 3.7 pct as volumes jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co, which is merging with DuPont, reported a 3.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as volumes jumped 10 percent.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell to $719 million, or 63 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.29 billion, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Net income in the year-ago period included a 32 cents per share gain from the divestiture of AgroFresh unit, which makes chemicals that keep farm produce fresh.

Sales rose to $12.48 billion from $12.04 billion.

DuPont said on Tuesday the merger, announced in December, may not be completed by the year-end as originally scheduled and now expects it to close in the first quarter of 2017.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

