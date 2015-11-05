FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dow CEO meeting portfolio managers to discuss long-term strategy- CNBC
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
November 5, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

Dow CEO meeting portfolio managers to discuss long-term strategy- CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co Chief Executive Andrew Liveris has been meeting influential portfolio managers in recent weeks to discuss the company’s long-term strategy, CNBC reported.

The meetings come as a one-year standstill agreement between Dow and activist investor Daniel Loeb of Third Point LLC is set to expire. (cnb.cx/1Rz2Cy0)

The company averted a proxy fight with Third Point last year by agreeing to add four independent directors to its board.

Dow was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
