BRIEF-Dow Chemical to cut spending on growth projects
October 24, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Dow Chemical to cut spending on growth projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co : * To cut spending on growth projects * CEO says will focus more on growth projects to come online ”in the

far-distant future“ * CEO says can’t keep funding growth projects ”in a world where markets are

volatile“ * CEO says, ”today Dow is a strong company“ * CEO says ”acutely aware that Dow must demonstrate it can achieve its earnings

target” * CEO “looking at ways” to put some assets into master limited partnership

(mlp) * CEO says looking at divesting some assets * CEO expects “more shutdowns and more idlings” across European chemical

industry in next five years * CEO says China appears to be ”stabilizing“ * Says ”we’re not going to lose any sales“ because of 20 plant closures * CEO says can ”rest assured“ will hit annual EBITDA target of $10 billion ”in

the next several years”

