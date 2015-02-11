CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-No need for early reform of EU carbon market - Dow Chemical

(Corrects number in paragraph 5)

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - One goal for U.N. climate talks is to stop industry fleeing Europe to escape regulatory costs, a Dow Chemical director said on Wednesday, adding there was no need to intervene in the EU carbon market to drive up prices.

The European Union has sought to lead efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions with its Emissions Trading System (ETS), the world’s biggest carbon market. But it is currently negotiating reforms, with some countries saying emissions permits are too cheap to spur a shift to a low-carbon economy.

EU nations are also preparing to submit national emissions cuts ahead of a U.N. conference in Paris at the end of the year to seek a global climate change deal. Preparatory talks take place in Geneva this week.

“We need European leadership, but we should not lead by so much we close our own shop,” Howard Chase, director of government affairs at Dow Chemical Europe, said in an interview.

Energy intensive businesses such as the Dow Chemical Company -- which uses the equivalent of around 800,000 barrels of oil per day, roughly 1 percent of daily production -- have campaigned for exemptions from some EU regulations.

Without exemptions, they say industry will leave Europe for nations where environmental rules cost less. Environmental campaigners disagree and say investment in low carbon energy will give Europe a competitive edge.

Dow Chemical is focusing for now on investment in the Middle East and the United States, where shale exploitation has reduced the cost of energy, needed by Dow as a feedstock and for power.

Chase said falls in gas prices, as a knock-on from cheaper oil and the impact of liquefied natural gas exports, would displace more coal -- the most carbon intensive fossil fuel -- than intervention on the ETS.

He disagreed with calls from Britain and Germany that EU carbon certificates -- at around 7 euros a tonne -- are so cheap that action to cut a surplus of carbon allowances is needed from 2017, four years earlier than the European Commission’s original proposal.

“If you’re an industrial operator, the scheme is the scheme is the scheme. We should not be interfering with it in the current trading period,” Chase said.

A European Parliament committee votes on the issue on Feb. 24, when parliament sources say it could support a 2017 date for action. That would require backing from the full parliament and member states, not all of which agree with Britain and Germany. (Editing by Mark Potter)