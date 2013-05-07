FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dow Chemical receives $2.2 bln as damages from Kuwait co
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 1:41 PM / in 4 years

Dow Chemical receives $2.2 bln as damages from Kuwait co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co said it has received $2.2 billion as damages from Kuwait’s state-run chemicals company, a year after an arbitrator told Petrochemical Industries Co to pay up for cancelling a planned plastics joint venture in 2008.

The International Chamber of Commerce’s International Court ruled against Petrochemical Industries for pulling out of the $17.4 billion “K-Dow” petrochemical joint venture as the global economy sunk into a recession. [ID: nL1E8GO345]

“Receipt of this award enables Dow to accelerate actions that are in line with our stated priorities for uses of cash - foremost of which is paying down debt and remunerating shareholders,” Chief Executive Andrew Liveris said in a statement.

The cash payment includes damages as well as recovery of its costs, Dow Chemical said.

Dow Chemical’s shares were up about 1 percent at $34.23 on the New York Stock Exchange in early trading on Tuesday morning.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
