FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dow Chemical stockholders reject independent chair
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

Dow Chemical stockholders reject independent chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co shareholders declined to split the roles of chairman and chief executive at their annual meeting on Thursday. The proposal to split the roles received only 36 percent of votes cast at the meeting.

The shareholders also approved Chairman and CEO Andrew Liveris’ $19.3 million compensation package for 2011.

The compensation vote, required as part of 2010’s Dodd-Frank reform act in the United States, was nonbinding.

Shares of Midland, Michigan-based Dow rose 20 cents to $32.33 in morning trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.