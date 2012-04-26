FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dow Chemical profit drops 34 percent
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Dow Chemical profit drops 34 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co, the largest U.S. chemical maker by sales, posted a 34 percent drop in first-quarter profit as declining specialty chemicals and materials offset strong agricultural sales.

For the quarter ended March 31, the company posted net income of $412 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with $625 million, or 54 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding restructuring charges and other one-time items, the company earned 61 cents per share.

Revenue fell less than 1 percent to $14.72 billion.

The company left the first quarter with “momentum” and is focused on developing new products, Chief Executive Andrew Liveris said in a statement.

