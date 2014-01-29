FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dow Chemical posts profit, raises dividend, expands stock buyback
January 29, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Dow Chemical posts profit, raises dividend, expands stock buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co raised its dividend 15 percent and expanded its share buyback program to $4.5 billion from $1.5 billion after posting a fourth-quarter profit.

Net income available for common stockholders was $963 million, or 79 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31. [

Dow Chemical posted a loss of $716 million, or 61 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter due to a $990 million charge related to job cuts, plant closures and write down of the value of its lithium-ion battery business.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $14.39 billion at the largest U.S. chemical maker by sales.

