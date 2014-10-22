FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dow Chemical profit jumps 43 pct as plastics sales rise
October 22, 2014

Dow Chemical profit jumps 43 pct as plastics sales rise

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co, the No. 1 U.S. chemical maker by sales, reported a 43 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its plastics and performance materials business units.

Net income available to common shareholders rose to $852 million, or 71 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $594 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier. [ID:ID:nBwtJ9LHa]

Dow, which makes everything from insecticides to plastics, said revenue rose 5 percent to $14.41 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

