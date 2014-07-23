FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dow Chemical net profit falls 62 percent
July 23, 2014

Dow Chemical net profit falls 62 percent

July 23 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co said its second-quarter net profit fell 62 percent from a year earlier, when it received $2.2 billion in damages from Kuwait’s state chemical company for pulling out of a petrochemical venture in 2008.

Dow Chemical’s net income available for common stockholders fell to $882 million, or 73 cents per share in the quarter ended June 30, from $2.34 billion, or $1.87 per share.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $14.92 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

