November 13, 2014 / 7:26 PM / 3 years ago

Hedge fund Third Point steps up pressure on Dow Chemical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Third Point said on Thursday it formed an advisory board and launched a new website, Value-Dow.com, to press Dow Chemical Co., the largest U.S. chemical company, to create more value for shareholders.

Third Point founder Daniel Loeb first began urging Dow to split itself into two companies in January and stepped up the pressure in May. Third Point owns a nearly 2 percent stake in the company and ranks as one of Dow’s top 10 shareholders.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Dan Grebler

