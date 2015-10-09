FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 9, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Dow Jones discloses data breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Dow Jones & Co disclosed on Friday a breach of its systems that put payment card and contact information of about 3,500 individuals at risk.

The publisher of the Wall Street Journal said its review had not uncovered any "direct evidence" that information was stolen and that it had taken steps to stop the breach. (on.wsj.com/1Mivruj)

Based on the investigation, Dow Jones, a unit of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, said there was unauthorized access to its systems at certain times between August 2012 and July 2015. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

