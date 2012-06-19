FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dow Jones president Larsen resigns
Market News
June 19, 2012 / 1:04 PM / 5 years ago

Dow Jones president Larsen resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Dow Jones & Co President Todd Larsen has resigned, the company said on Tuesday.

Larsen, who has worked for Dow Jones for more than a decade, was appointed president in 2010. He is leaving the company as it takes shape under Chief Executive Lex Fenwick, who was appointed to the position in February.

“Our digital business, one that others look to emulate, is at the forefront of the industry, and that is a testament to Todd’s leadership and guidance, and we will continue to build upon that as we move forward,” Fenwick said in a statement.

Dow Jones, the publisher of the Wall Street Journal, is owned by News Corp and is a competitor to Thomson Reuters Corp .

