Dow Jones to end SmartMoney print edition

June 21 (Reuters) - Dow Jones & Co said on Thursday it will end the print edition of its personal finance magazine SmartMoney to focus instead on the title’s digital version.

The last print edition of SmartMoney will be the September issue, which will be on newsstands on Aug. 14.

The print edition’s staff of about 25, largely editorial jobs, will be cut. The editorial staff of the digital version, Smartmoney.com, will be expanded by six to 15. T he team will report to Raju Narisetti, managing editor of The Wall Street Journal digital Network.

Consumer magazines, like newspapers, have been hurt by the Internet, where much of the content is available at no cost more immediately.

“It’s clear that the volatility of markets and asset classes has increased the need for rapid delivery of personal finance intelligence, so we will be expanding our team and presence on the Web,” said Robert Thomson, editor-in-chief of Dow Jones & Company and managing editor of The Wall Street Journal.

Dow Jones, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp , launched SmartMoney in 1992 in a joint venture with Hearst Corporation. Dow Jones bought out Hearst’s 50 percent stake in 2010.