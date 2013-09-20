FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P raises Downers Grove, Ill. ratings to 'AAA'
September 20, 2013 / 5:55 PM / 4 years ago

S&P raises Downers Grove, Ill. ratings to 'AAA'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Friday raised its long-term rating and underlying rating on Downers Grove, Ill.’s debt outstanding to triple-A from AA-plus.

In addition, Standard & Poor’s rated Downers Grove’s 2013A general obligation refunding bonds triple-A.

The outlook is stable.

The rating upgrade is based on recently released local GO criteria, S&P said.

The rating reflects Downers Grove’s strong economy which benefits from its location near Chicago, its strong budgetary flexibility, and adequate budgetary performance, the rating service said.

