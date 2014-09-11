FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
P&O Maritime buys majority stake in Spain's Repasa
September 11, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

P&O Maritime buys majority stake in Spain's Repasa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI Sept 11 (Reuters) - P&O Maritime, a subsidiary of Dubai’s DP World, one of the world’s largest port operators, has bought a majority stake in Spain’s Remolcadores de Puerto y Altura (Repasa), the acquirer said in a statement on Thursday.

The deal, the value of which was not disclosed, will create a new joint venture company under the P&O Maritime brand.

Family-owned Repasa provides marine support services to the offshore energy industry, the statement said.

The joint venture will expand P&O Maritime’s presence to include the Mediterranean and West Africa and enhance its capabilities regarding liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“We have identified the LNG marine sector as one of our core businesses that will help us expand in the future,” Rado Antalovic, Managing Director of P&O Maritime, said in the statement. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
