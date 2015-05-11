Dubai's DP World to price $500 mln bond Tuesday, sets initial pricing

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Dubai’s DP World has released initial price guidance for a $500 million bond expected to be sold on Tuesday, a document from lead managers showed.

The deal is earmarked to price in the area of 180 basis points over midswaps. Roadshows for the transaction concluded on Sunday.

Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Societe Generale are arranging the transaction. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)