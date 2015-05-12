FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's DP World launches $500 mln, 5-yr bond - leads
May 12, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Dubai's DP World launches $500 mln, 5-yr bond - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - DP World, one of the world’s biggest port operators, has launched a $500 million, five-year bond that will price later on Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The transaction was set to price at a spread of 155 bps over midswaps, which is at the tighter end of a final guidance of 160 bps plus/minus 5 bps over midswaps. This is lower than initial pricing guidance of around 180 bps over midswaps given on Monday.

The transaction has received orders of seven times its size, an earlier document showed.

Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Societe Generale are arranging the transaction.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
