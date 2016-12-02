FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
DP World, Quebec's Caisse to create C$5 bln investment vehicle
December 2, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 9 months ago

DP World, Quebec's Caisse to create C$5 bln investment vehicle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Dubai-based ports operator DP World Ltd said it had partnered with Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Canada's second-biggest public pension fund, to create a C$5 billion ($3.76 billion) investment vehicle.

The partnership will invest in ports and terminals, focusing on investment grade countries, the companies said on Friday.

DP World will have a 55 percent stake in the partnership, while Caisse will hold the rest, the companies said. ($1 = 1.3288 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

