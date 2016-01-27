Dubai's DP World says CEO retires with immediate effect

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - DP World’s long-serving chief executive Mohammed Sharaf has retired with immediate effect, the Dubai-based port operator said on Wednesday.

Sharaf had been CEO for 11 years and worked for the company for 23 years, a statement to the Nasdaq Dubai bourse said.

DP World’s chairman Sultan bin Sulayem will carry out the CEO’s duties on interim basis, it said.

The company has a portfolio of more than 65 marine terminals across six continents, according to its website.

DP World’s market capitalisation is $14.3 billion, making it Dubai’s largest listed company by market value. (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Tom Arnold)