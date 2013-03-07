FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DP World to sell stakes in Hong Kong assets for $742 mln
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

DP World to sell stakes in Hong Kong assets for $742 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Dubai’s port operator DP World Limited has agreed to sell stakes in two container terminals and a logistics centre in Hong Kong for a total consideration of $742 million, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The company will sell 75 percent of its stakes in container terminals CSX World Terminals Hong Kong Limited and ATL Logistics Centre Hong Kong Limited (ATL) to Goodman Hong Kong Logistics Fund for $463 million, it said in a statement on the Nasdaq Dubai website.

DP World is also selling all its 55.2 percent stake in Asia Container Terminal Ltd, which operates Asia Container Terminal 8 West (CT8), to Hutchison Port Holdings Trust for $279 million.

The asset disposals are expected to result in a net gain of $151 million for DP World and help boost its capital levels, the port operator said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.