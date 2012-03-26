DP World to repay $3 bln October loan with cash

DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - DP World, the world’s third-largest port operator, will repay a $3 billion outstanding facility maturing in October with cash, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The repayments will take place between April 4 to 10, reducing the company’s total debt to approximately $4.7 billion, it said in a regulatory filing on Nasdaq Dubai.

DP World had $4.2 billion of cash balances at the end of last year and after the loan repayment its cash balance will be $1.2 billion.

The company also said it would cancel $2 billion of the existing revolving credit facility retaining a $1 billion undrawn facility. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar)