FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DP World to repay $3 bln October loan with cash
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 6 years ago

DP World to repay $3 bln October loan with cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - DP World, the world’s third-largest port operator, will repay a $3 billion outstanding facility maturing in October with cash, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The repayments will take place between April 4 to 10, reducing the company’s total debt to approximately $4.7 billion, it said in a regulatory filing on Nasdaq Dubai.

DP World had $4.2 billion of cash balances at the end of last year and after the loan repayment its cash balance will be $1.2 billion.

The company also said it would cancel $2 billion of the existing revolving credit facility retaining a $1 billion undrawn facility. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.