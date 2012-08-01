FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Dubai's DP World container volumes up 7.5 pct
August 1, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Dubai's DP World container volumes up 7.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(fixes typo in headline)

DUBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Dubai’s DP World , the world’s third biggest port operator, on Wednesday said gross container volumes rose 7.5 percent in the first half of the year, helped by growth in Asia Pacific and the Indian subcontinent.

DP World, one of the more profitable assets of Dubai World , said it handled 28.2 million TEU - or twenty-foot equivalent container unit - in the six months to June 30, according to a company statement. This compares to 26.2 million TEU in the year-earlier period.

The company said its conosolidated terminals handled 13.6 million TEU in the first half of 2012.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Matt Smith

