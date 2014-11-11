FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-D.R. Horton orders jump as housing demand picks up
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-D.R. Horton orders jump as housing demand picks up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background, share price)

Nov 11 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and said orders jumped 38 percent, suggesting an uptick in housing demand.

The company, which caters to people buying their first or second homes, said the number of homes sold rose 25 percent to 8,612 in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30.

D.R. Horton’s customers are returning after being hit especially hard by soaring home prices and rising interest rates in the first eight months of the year.

Latest housing data also shows the industry picking up again. New home starts rose 6.3 percent to a 1.02 million-unit annual pace in September, after a 14.4 percent fall in August, Commerce Department data showed.

Luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc said on Monday its orders jumped in terms of both dollars and units for the first time in four quarters.

D.R. Horton’s revenue from home sales, which excludes land sales, jumped 33 percent to $2.40 billion and was above the average analyst estimate of $2.38 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $166.3 million, or 45 cents per share, from $139.5 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

However, earnings missed the analyst estimate of 48 cents per share as costs jumped about 35 percent.

D.R. Horton’s shares were down less than 1 percent at $23.25 in premarket trading.

The stock had risen about 30 percent in the year to Monday’s close. The Dow Jones U.S. home construction index increased 23 percent. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.