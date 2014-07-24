FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.R. Horton's homebuilding revenue rises, orders jump
July 24, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

D.R. Horton's homebuilding revenue rises, orders jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc, the No.1 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 28 percent rise in third-quarter homebuilding revenue and the company said orders rose 25 percent.

Homebuilding revenue rose to $2.10 billion in the quarter ended June 30 from $1.64 billion, a year earlier.

Net orders rose to 8,551 homes from 6,822.

However, the company’s net income fell to $113.1 million, or 32 cents per share, from $146 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
