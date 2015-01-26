FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.R. Horton revenue jumps on higher home sales
January 26, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

D.R. Horton revenue jumps on higher home sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder by number of homes sold, reported a 37 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it delivered more homes.

The company’s net income rose to $142.5 million, or 39 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $123.2 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.24 billion from $1.63 billion.

Homes sold rose 29 percent to 7,973 homes, the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

